‘I just enjoy doing what I do’: Tampa’s only female solid waste truck driver inspires the next generation

The city of Tampa’s first and only fully-automated solid waste truck driver is inspiring young girls to follow their dreams.

It is not common to see a woman working in solid waste because it is an industry dominated by men. But Richele Jenkins is shattering that stereotype by working as a garbage truck driver in Tampa.

Jenkins is proud to work for Tampa Solid Waste. She has had her hands on the wheel in a man’s world for about 15-years and says she is used to the double-takes she gets driving her route.

"The kids love me and I love them. The parents salute me," Jenkins said. "I have a lot of females that ask, ‘Where can I get an application?’"

Jenkins spends hours maneuvering her 25-foot-long truck through city streets.

It is estimated only about 8% of garbage truck drivers are women, a job that can be physically tough and dirty.

"The smell for one is like, aah, but I love outside work," said Jenkins. "I'm eager and motivated to be the first that whatever I do."

Jenkins has climbed poles as a utility worker, and driven double tractor-trailers. Clearly, she loves a challenge.

"What made me want to do it? Because they said I couldn’t do it," she recently told a group of young girls.

Thursday, Jenkins spoke to a group of local children about the path her career has taken and the barriers she has broken along the ride. She says everyone can do great things if they put in the effort.

"What’s that word I don’t think? Does anybody remember? Can’t!

I don’t put that out there because I don’t think I can’t. Don’t ever tell yourself you can’t," Jenkins said.

Jenkins may be one of only a few females, but she loves being a part of Tampa’s solid waste team.

They are out on the streets every day, keeping a pulse on what happens in the city, and working hard to keep our communities clean.

"I just enjoy doing what I do, and we’ll get more women one day," said Jenkins.