“I just love him,” Bay Area Russian-Ukrainian couple stand united during invasion

Among those holding demonstrations and vigils across the Bay Area in support of Ukraine are Dara and Artem a Ukrainian and Russian respectively.

They have been married for 12 years and have previously dealt with criticism of their relationship due to tensions between the two countries.

"They don’t care she’s your wife. She’s Ukrainian. They don’t care I’m her husband I’m Russian. Enemy. That’s sad," Artem said.

Daria’s family is still in Ukraine hiding out from the current Russian attacks.

"My heart breaks from how scared they are," Daria stated. "Every day. Every morning, I call my mother and ask her ‘how are you?’ I just want to hear her voice."

Their families disagree about what’s going on, but Artem says he’s against the war and knows other Russians who feel the same way.

"Don’t put together all Russians, the same with Putin, this is different," Artem commented.

They say they will continue to support each other and have faith this war will soon end.

"He supports me for everything. That’s it. I just love him," Daria said.

They ask for people to continue to stand with Ukraine and stay informed about what’s going on.