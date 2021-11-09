‘I love my job’: Female engineer turns love of math into TECO career

Lori Wilson knows she doesn’t exactly fit the engineer mold.

"The stereotypical Poindexter, like, I should have glasses or a pocket protector," she said with a laugh.

Lori is a project engineer for Tampa Electric. She improves efficiency within a company serving over 800,000 homes and businesses. She’s often using her engineering mindset to crunch numbers and implement new ideas in the company.

Her passion for numbers started early in life.

READ: Tampa Convention Center to get solar panels as TECO pivots from fossil fuels

"I’ve always loved math. I doubled up in math in school -- even through high school," Lori said.

In college, she found her accounting courses to be a little mundane, so an advisor suggested a change to engineering.

"As soon as I started, I said, ‘This is where I need to be," she recalled.

As Lori started down her engineering path in college, she noticed something missing in her classes: women.

"I was probably one of two female students. There was not very many," she explained.

MORE: Costs and benefits of underground power lines in Florida

But, she noticed a shift when she returned to the classroom almost a decade later to get a second engineering degree at the University of South Florida.

"It was really awesome to see these females," she recalled.

Lori said each new math-loving female adds another crack into the traditional engineering mold.

Advertisement

"It’s being broken."