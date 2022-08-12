Expand / Collapse search

'I run for fallen K-9s': Nine-year-old girl to run in honor of Lake Wales K-9 Max

By
Published 
Updated 11:19PM
Lake Wales
FOX 13 News

Girl runs to honor fallen K-9s

Joneé Lewis reports

LAKE WALES, Fla. - The community gathered this week for a memorial in honor of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Max who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Lake Wales Police Department says it has received an overwhelming amount of support that’s now coming from people across the nation.

"It's just overwhelming the support and just that it's touched somebody that far away and that they're willing to do that for us and for somebody they don't even know," Deputy Chief David Black said.

He’s talking about nine-year-old Theresa Ann, who leads Running 4 Heroes K-9s. She recognizes fallen K-9s killed in the line of duty by running one-mile in their honor.

"It feels great to know that I just ran one mile for a dog that has passed away in the line of duty," Theresa said.

Running 4 Heroes K-9s is an extension of Running 4 Heroes, Inc. started by Zechariah Cartledge. He runs one mile for every First Responder who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Man killed after shooting Lake Wales K-9

A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call, with investigators saying the suspect responsible was then shot and killed by officers at the scene.

Theresa said she wanted to make sure K-9 officers are recognized in the same way.

"I do it because no one else is running for K9s. And K9s that have passed away really need to support," Theresa said.

When she heard about K-9 officer Max who was shot and killed by a suspect last week she wanted to organize a run in his honor. 

Memorial held for Lake Wales K-9 Max

Days ago, Lake Wales lost one of their own, K-9 Max, after he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call. Tuesday, Max was memorialized in a ceremony open to the public. 

Police say Max saved the life of his handler and the other officers responding. Theresa’s completed 48 runs in the last year for fallen K-9s like Max.

"What's going through my mind is mostly just thinking about the dog that I'm running for," Theresa said.

Suspect killed after shooting police K-9

A police K-9 named Max was killed in the line of duty by a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by officers.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Theresa Ann will run a mile in Nevada to honor Max. Others are encouraged to join in their home state to honor the hero as well.