'I run for fallen K-9s': Nine-year-old girl to run in honor of Lake Wales K-9 Max

The community gathered this week for a memorial in honor of fallen Lake Wales K-9 Max who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

The Lake Wales Police Department says it has received an overwhelming amount of support that’s now coming from people across the nation.

"It's just overwhelming the support and just that it's touched somebody that far away and that they're willing to do that for us and for somebody they don't even know," Deputy Chief David Black said.

He’s talking about nine-year-old Theresa Ann, who leads Running 4 Heroes K-9s. She recognizes fallen K-9s killed in the line of duty by running one-mile in their honor.

"It feels great to know that I just ran one mile for a dog that has passed away in the line of duty," Theresa said.

Running 4 Heroes K-9s is an extension of Running 4 Heroes, Inc. started by Zechariah Cartledge. He runs one mile for every First Responder who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Theresa said she wanted to make sure K-9 officers are recognized in the same way.

"I do it because no one else is running for K9s. And K9s that have passed away really need to support," Theresa said.

When she heard about K-9 officer Max who was shot and killed by a suspect last week she wanted to organize a run in his honor.

Police say Max saved the life of his handler and the other officers responding. Theresa’s completed 48 runs in the last year for fallen K-9s like Max.

"What's going through my mind is mostly just thinking about the dog that I'm running for," Theresa said.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Theresa Ann will run a mile in Nevada to honor Max. Others are encouraged to join in their home state to honor the hero as well.