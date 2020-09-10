'I'll Be Here for You': Teacher virtually welcomes students in parody of 'Friends' theme song

A high school teacher in Appleton, Wisconsin, welcomed his students back from summer break virtually with a video parody of the Friends TV series theme song.

The video shows English teacher Paul Miller running around the school, singing a twist on the song originally performed by The Rembrandts. Miller’s version is titled “I’ll Be Here for You,” with references to distance learning and COVID-19 protocols.

Miller told news station WMTV, "I spent a day writing the song, a day recording the music, and then my wife and I came to school on Sunday afternoon when no one was here and we got all the video footage.

“Learning is about being uncomfortable and challenging your skills and pushing your ideas, so I try to get a little uncomfortable in front of the students on the first day,” Miller said.

The teacher is no stranger to first-day-of-school musical welcomes, having performed a parody of “I Will Survive” in 2017.

