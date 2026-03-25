Armed illegal immigrant accused of attacking, chasing man at park near Mulberry: PCSO

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The Brief Deputies arrested a 23-year-old illegal immigrant accused of assaulting and chasing an 18-year-old at a Mulberry park after a confrontation over marijuana, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Vidal Jimenez was later armed with a knife when he continued pursuing the victim before running from deputies, who deployed a Taser on him. Jimenez faces multiple felony charges, while a second suspect remains unidentified and is still being sought, PCSO said.



A 23-year-old illegal immigrant is facing multiple felony charges after deputies say he assaulted and chased a man at a park near Mulberry on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Vidal Jimenez on Tuesday following an incident that began over a question about marijuana at a park and escalated into an armed chase.

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Investigators say deputies responded to Bailey Place, where an 18-year-old victim told them he was approached by two suspects who asked if he was selling marijuana. When he told them he was not, the suspects became angry, and Jimenez is accused of hitting him. The victim said he tried to run away, but Jimenez continued chasing him.

The victim contacted his brother for help, who arrived at the park but could not find him at first because the teen was hiding from the suspects. Deputies say the situation intensified when the suspects found the victim again, with Jimenez reportedly armed with a knife and the second suspect holding a bottle. The duo began chasing the victim once again.

The victim ran toward his brother as both suspects pursued them before law enforcement was called, PCSO said.

Dig deeper:

A short time later, deputies spotted Jimenez, who matched the suspect’s description, leaving the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park. When deputies tried to detain Jimenez, he ran away. Investigators say Jimenez would not stop running before a deputy deployed a Taser, ending the pursuit and taking him into custody.

Jimenez faces two counts of aggravated assault without intent to kill, along with charges of simple battery and resisting without violence. Deputies say each charge was increased by one degree due to him being in the United States illegally from Mexico.

What we don't know:

PCSO says the second suspect has not yet been identified at this time, and investigators are working to locate them.

What they're saying:

"This suspect assaulted a young man, armed himself, and then tried to outrun deputies. He’s also in this country illegally. That didn’t work out for him, and it won’t work out for anyone else who tries it," Sheriff Grady Judd said.