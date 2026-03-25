Navy veteran fires at deputies who return fire, injuring him: HCSO

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The Brief A Navy veteran is in the hospital following a verbal altercation that led to a deputy-involved shooting. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Antonio Jelks fired at first responders after fleeing from a shooting scene. Officials say Jelks will receive more charges following his release from the hospital.



A man was hospitalized on Tuesday night following a domestic dispute that ended after deputies shot at the suspect.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Antonio Jelks, 41, was involved in a verbal altercation before firing a gun inside his home on Manor Cove Circle in Riverview around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived and waited for backup, a black car pulled up to them. Deputies say Jelks exited the driver’s side and immediately fired shots at the deputies that were parked on the side of the road.

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Deputy Cole Eskine returned fire and struck Jelks. HCSO say Jelks fled further into the neighborhood. K-9s later tracked him to a nearby home, where he was found sitting on a porch.

What they're saying:

Deputy Eskine started as a detention deputy in January 2024, and transitioned to the law enforcement academy to become a patrol deputy. HCSO says Eskine has been in training for two months.

"He did a phenomenal job," says Deputy Chief Frank Losat. "He resorted back to training. He probably saved his own life, along with his partner's life tonight."

According to officials, Jelks is a Navy veteran of seven years with an honorable discharge and no prior criminal history.

Jelks was transported to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment.

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The sheriff's office says upon his release, Jelks will face two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, with additional charges expected.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting and provide any additional updates.