Illegal immigrant caught with $400K of jewelry shoved inside a stuffed animal was a ‘traveling gypsy:' MCSO

The Brief An illegal immigrant from Romania is accused of having $400K of jewelry shoved inside a child’s stuffed animal when he was arrested on Monday. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office say 33-year-old Marcu Rostas is part of a larger network of traveling distraction thieves, sometimes referred to as "traveling gypsies," who move through the United States, targeting unsuspecting victims by using deceptive tricks to steal large amounts of money or valuables. During this arrest, detectives discovered that the suspect’s 10-year-old son was wearing one of the stolen Rolex watches valued at more than $40,000, and his young daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace.



What we know:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Marcu Rostas, 33, is part of a larger network of traveling distraction thieves, sometimes referred to as "traveling gypsies," who move through the United States, targeting unsuspecting victims by using deceptive tricks to steal large amounts of money or valuables.

Rostas was arrested on Monday along Martin Downs Boulevard.

During his arrest, deputies recovered more than $400,000 in stolen jewelry, including high-end watches, a $40,000 diamond ring, gold chains, gold coins, and $30,000 in cash. Deputies say the stolen jewelry was found stuffed inside a child’s stuffed animal.

The arrest came one day after investigators say Rostas hit a jewelry store in Stuart.

Dig deeper:

Rostas is wanted in multiple states for similar crimes.

Immigration Services responded to the scene where Rostas was arrested and verified his identity. An ICE detainer has been placed on Rostas.

According to MCSO, the ‘traveling gypsies’ work in groups and may include women, children, or elderly accomplices who help create diversions. While one member distracts the victim, another quietly steals jewelry, cash, or other valuables within seconds.

Deputies say they hit jewelry stores, retail facilities, and sometimes private homes.

During this arrest, detectives said they discovered that the suspect’s 10-year-old son was wearing one of the stolen Rolex watches valued at more than $40,000, and his young daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace. His wife, Natasha, was also in the vehicle but was not arrested at this time. Immigration Services has been in contact with her.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, MCSO wrote, "Please let this serve as a warning to all citizens and retail jewelry stores: distraction thieves rely on catching you off guard. If someone tries to pull your attention away with unusual questions or attempts to divert you from your valuables — stop, take notice, and make it clear you are aware of what they are doing."