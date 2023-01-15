Illegal snake trafficking ring sends multiple people to jail in Florida

An investigation that took place over several years has landed multiple people in jail for snake trafficking in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement said they headed the three-year "Operation Viper" investigation and filed charges against eight people ranging from second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felonies related to the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes.

The eight people arrested in Florida include:

Delvin Eugene Sasnett, 32, of Eagle Lake, FL

William Chase Agee, 32, of Holly Hill, FL

Dylan Isaac Levin, 30, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Edward Daniel Bays, 29, of Southwest Ranches, FL

Jorge Javier Gonzalez, 23, of Miami, FL

Paul Edward Miller, 43, of Cape Coral, FL

Joseph David Switalski Jr, 38, of Plantation, FL

Timothy James Gould, 37, of Pennsylvania

Nearly 200 snakes, consisting of 24 species from seven different regions of the globe were purchased or sold by FWC undercover investigators to or from wildlife traffickers, the FWC said.

"Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world," said Maj. Randy Bowlin, FWC DLE Investigations and Intelligence Section Leader. "Florida’s rules and laws are in place to protect the public and prevent tragedies from occurring."

Some of those species include the inland taipan, bushmaster, rhinoceros viper, African bush viper, Gaboon viper, green mamba, eyelash viper, multiple species of spitting cobra, forest cobra, puff adder, and saw-scaled vipers.

The FWC said they'd been receiving "intelligence reports and complaints" indicating that a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.

A lot of the illegal activity was intimated on specialized websites or closed social media pages, according to the FWC. Once the black market deals were arranged, the violators would have in-person meetings with undercover agents where they arranged to buy or sell the snakes with full knowledge that they were unlicensed and could not purchase the snakes legally.

Wildlife trafficking ranks fourth behind drugs, weapons, and humans in global activity according to the FWC. The Wildlife Conservation Society estimates illicit wildlife trafficking to be between $7.8 billion and $10 billion per year.