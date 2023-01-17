'I'm bombing the school': Wesley Chapel teen arrested for posting threat on Snapchat

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after Pasco County deputies learned he posted a threat to bomb his school, investigators said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, he shared on Snapchat the following message, "I`m bombing the school tmr. U must be crazy." He attends Cypress Creek High School in Wesley Chapel.

The post was viewed by others late Monday night, "causing alarm and fear of a terroristic attack," according to the teen's arrest affidavit. Those who saw the Snapchat message contacted the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made contact with the teen, who admitted to creating and posting the message. Officials said it was a hoax and there is no threat to the school.

Additional law enforcement officers were at the campus Tuesday as a precaution.