Immunocompromised parents worry about RSV, flu season as students return to school

After the holidays, many people are getting sick, including children as they head back to school.

Megan Wages is immunocompromised, and worries about her children’s health, as well as her family’s health, when she sends her children to school.

"The first week of school they were both sick, then two months later they were sick again, and it introduces chaos into my house, because we don’t know what kind of sick they are," Wages told FOX 13.

"My husband and I decided to ask the school to keep the kids home and pick up their homework packets and keep their grades up… Pretty much they said it wasn’t even an option … they put attendance over health and a safe environment for the kids," she said.

Wages said her kids have gathered too many absences and her school is requiring doctor’s notes – or she feels she will be at risk of losing their spot at the magnet school.

Pictured: Megan Wages with her son

But, the Hillsborough County School District sent FOX 13 the following statement:

"Our school staff is reminding students to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze, and not to share food or drinks with other students. Most importantly, we encourage parents to keep their children home if they do not feel well. Their teachers will work with them on make-up assignments that were missed due to illness. Our custodial staff is also doing routine disinfecting and cleaning throughout the day and after school."

FOX 13 also spoke with a school nurse about the RSV and flu season this year. She said their main goal is keeping kids in school learning, but when they believe a child is sick, they call the parents.

"We give all the opportunities for make-up work, we do all we can to keep them home and learning but also to prevent that spread of illness," Stacey Chute, a Hillsborough Schools registered nurse, said. "Trying to be proactive is the most important thing. The absences I know are difficult for parents, but I know the schools try to provide that work at home."

Still, Wages feels she is not getting that support from her school.

"I don’t think it’s fair," Wages said. "Every kid should have access to a healthy learning environment and parents should be able to choose if they feel like it’s safe or not and make the decision … If [my kids] have any more absences, they are going to lose their spot at the magnet school."

Officials encourage you to reach out to your local school district if you are immunocompromised or have any outstanding factors that need to be addressed.