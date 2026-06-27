Impaired driver arrested after running red light, slamming into cop car: FHP

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The Brief A 27-year-old driver was arrested and charged with DUI after running a red light and colliding with a police vehicle. The crash occurred at the intersection of Ulmerton Road and 49th Street North.



A 27-year-old was arrested on Saturday after running a red light and colliding with a police car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

DUI crash

What we know:

FHP said a Chevy Traverse, driven by 27-year-old Jessica Harvey of Avon, Indiana was traveling eastbound on Ulmerton Road.

A marked Pinellas Park Police car was traveling westbound on Ulmerton road.

FHP said at the intersection of 49th Street North, Harvey failed to stop for a red traffic light and collided with the police car that was making a left turn on a green light.

The officer was uninjured during the incident, FHP said.

Harvey was later determined to be impaired and was arrested by FHP troopers and charged with DUI.

It is unclear if Harvey is facing any additional charges.