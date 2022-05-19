Improvement coming 'within days' for parents searching for baby formula

Help is on the way for parents on a desperate hunt for baby formula. The FDA said Abbott Nutrition's factory, which was shut down in February due to contamination concerns, could be back up and running as early as next week.

Thursday, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf was grilled by lawmakers on what caused the formula shortage.

Califf argued the formula supply chain was strained long before the plant shut down, worsening the shortage. He assured them that relief is coming "within days" as a result of increased output from manufacturers, a boost from imports being aided by military planes, and plans for the Abbott Nutrition factory, at the center of the formula recall, to be up and running in the next week to two weeks.

"We should begin to see improvement within days," Califf said.

"So, I can tell my constituents that within a matter of days they'll be able to find formula on the shelves?" asked Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana.

Califf answered, "So, within days it will get better, but it will be a few weeks before we're back to normal."

Abbott said it would take two months before the new formula hits stores. Until then, some moms around Florida are trying to fill the gap, donating their extra breast milk.

"We receive on average, about 12 to 15 phone calls in a given week from families seeking donor human milk, as well as seeking to donate," said Laene Keith with Mothers' Milk Bank of Florida. "Just in the last two weeks alone, we have been receiving and fielding 12 to 15 phone calls a day."

Thursday was World Human Milk Donation Day. Seleyna Baker donated 1,200 ounces of her breast milk Mothers' Milk Bank of Florida, the state's only milk bank.

"These are the women who are coming forth, stepping out and saying, I can help. I have milk," Keith said.

While the majority of donations go to preterm and medically fragile babies, any surplus could help Florida families struggling to find formula. For mothers able to produce more milk than their babies need, they're watching out for other families who could use the extra ounces.

"When we think about that, their superpower is truly donating milk," Keith said. "We know that that's the greatest kind of superhero that there is. And we're so, so grateful."

For moms who'd like to donate to Mothers' Milk Bank of Florida, there's a screening and testing process. And there are drop-off centers around Tampa Bay. Those hoping to receive a donation would need a prescription from their doctor. You can learn more at https://milkbankofflorida.org/.

More help for parents came Thursday. The Senate approved a bill that'll make it easier for families participating in the WIC government assistance program to get formula. While vouchers usually can only be used to buy one brand of formula, requirements would be waived, so they could buy whatever brand is available. The bill is headed to President Biden to be signed into law.