Improvements ongoing to Bradenton's water reclamation facility

The City of Bradenton's wastewater treatment system usually processes five to seven million gallons per day. The recent heavy rains, however, pushed that up to 27 million gallons, which overwhelmed the system and caused partially treated wastewater to be discharged into the Manatee River.

Those discharges have stopped, and city officials said millions of dollars in projects are well underway at the City of Bradenton's Water Reclamation Facility.

"We want people to know there have been projects going on and in the works for quite some time," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown.

Brown said these projects – which started before the heavy rains that overwhelmed the system – are a top priority.

"One of the most important things to me is our water quality and what we put into the river," he said.

After more than 50 million gallons of partially treated wastewater poured into the Manatee River last month, the Department of Environmental Protection sent a warning letter to the city over what happened. But, the City of Bradenton said it was unavoidable.

"When you have 50 plus inches over a 3 ½ month period, there’s still a lot of storm water out there saturating our old pipes and that’s what’s overwhelming the system," said Brown.

The City of Bradenton said aging pipes and manholes allowed excess stormwater to enter the system as well. Officials said $9 million has been spent on lining half of the city's 65 miles of old pipes, and another $15 million in improvements is planned for the remaining pipes.

"Something that has happened over the last 40, 50, 60 years you can’t fix overnight, but you have to fix it in a time period," said Brown.

To expand the plant's capacity, $50 million has been borrowed. Officials said $13 million is also being spent on well drilling and injection technology to stop wastewater discharges into the Manatee River.

"You have to keep up with the necessary needs, and you come in mid-stream and there’s been 30-40 years of unmet needs, it’s a challenge," said Rob Perry, Bradenton's city administrator. "We aren’t the only folks to face that challenge that run a local utility in the government, but I think we are one of the fastest to really face the problem and fix it."

The City of Bradenton has $100 million in planned improvements to the plant, but it will take time.

"When you look at the totality of all the work that is being done, you are hard pressed to say there has been any inaction," said Perry.

