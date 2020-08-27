In a plea for protection, WWE star seeks restraining order against accused stalker

WWE star Sonya Deville will be back in court Thursday morning seeking a restraining order against her alleged stalker, Phillip Thomas.

Deville, whose real name Daria Berenato, appeared in court last Thursday and described a chilling encounter with Thomas inside her home.

"I saw a man standing there and he was in black clothes and a black mask and he was just standing there staring at me. I was terrified and started screaming. I don't know what I said something like, 'What the [expletive] do you want?'" said Deville, adding that Thomas was just a few feet away from her. "He just had this dead-pan demeanor and walked toward me with no fear."

According to prosecutors, Thomas drove 450 miles from his home in South Carolina to Deville's Lutz residence with a plan to kidnap her.

In the early morning hours of August 16, detectives said Thomas cut a hole in the screen of a lanai on Deville's porch. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Thomas waited on her porch for several hours, watching through windows until Deville and fellow WWE star Mandy Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, went to bed.

Then, just before 3 a.m., detectives said Thomas broke in through a sliding glass door, triggering an alarm. Deville said she and Rose were able to escape from the home and call 911.

Home surveillance video showed Thomas walking around inside her home. Detectives said he was still there when deputies arrived, armed with a knife, duct tape, zip ties, mace, and burglary tools.

During last Thursday's bond hearing, Deville said she didn't know Thomas, but later discovered hundreds of disturbing and obsessive messages he'd sent her through social media over the last year and a half.

“I found hundreds of messages he sent from his account and two other accounts threatening my life. threatening my baby niece, saying he knew she was my world and he'd make sure she was dead," Deville said, "saying that he'd cut off my ex-girlfriend‘s head and deliver it to my doorstep and do various forceful sexual things to me and my family members. I was horrified."

Detectives said the messages continued the night Thomas broke into Deville’s home.

"I'm going to force you to do what I want."

"I've tried to warn you."

"When I get my hands on you I'll make sure you understand the pain you have put me through."

A final message said, “Look outside I’m by the pool.“ It went on to say he’d kill the friend who was staying in Deville’s home that night.

Given the evidence, a judge presiding over the case denied Thomas' bond request. He'll now be held in jail until his trial.

Thursday's hearing centers around an order of protection against him, just in case he gets released in the future.