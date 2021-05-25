In-person graduations resume at Florida State Fairgrounds of Hillsborough students

article

After a year of canceled ceremonies and virtual graduations posted to YouTube, Hillsborough County will hold its first in-person graduations at the Florida State Fairgrounds Tuesday evening.

At 4 p.m., Plant High School seniors will celebrate their success, say goodbye to high school life and close the book on an unconventional senior year.

Although the festivities will go on, like all things this year they too will include reminders of the ongoing pandemic

Masks are required for everyone attending. Graduates won’t get their traditional processional in order to encourage social distancing. They’ll also be spaced three to six feet apart on the floor.

RELATED: Florida high school issues refunds after yearbook edited 80 female student photos to be 'more modest'

Capacity has been limited to four guests per graduate.

Graduation ceremonies have been spaced four hours apart to allow for everything to be cleaned in between.

Durant High School will hold its graduation at the Fairgrounds at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

This year, Hillsborough County Public Schools is celebrating 20 seniors with an 8.0 grade-point average or higher, 15 with a 9.0 grade-point average or higher, and 2 students with a 10.0 grade-point average or higher.