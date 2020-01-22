In 'rare' agreement, Senate gives standing ovation to outgoing pages

In a rare moment of total agreement, the Senate gave a standing ovation to a group of students during the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump Wednesday evening.

Shortly before Chief Justice John Roberts adjourned the second day of hearings, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell paused to thank the outgoing class of Senate pages, all of whom are juniors in high school.

The Senate chamber burst into applause.

"In addition to witnessing this unusual event that we're all experiencing, they're studying for their final exams as well, and we wish them well as they head off back to boring, normal high school," McConnell joked.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added his thanks to the pages for their work, which consists of hand-delivering messages and preparing the chamber before the senators’ day begins.

During the impeachment trial, they have delivered water glasses, as well as amendments, to the impeachment managers, senators, and the chief justice.

The last day of the Senate pages’ term is Jan. 23.

Schumer noted the standing ovation for the pages was a "rare" moment of bipartisanship.