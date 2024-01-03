Authorities searching for people accused of burning Christmas trees on Indian Rocks Beach

article

Authorities with the City of Indian Rocks Beach are searching for people they say burned a ‘large number’ of Christmas trees to ring in the New Year in the early hours of January 1.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, a large fire was lit on the beach, leading the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Indian Rocks Beach Code Enforcement, and Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue to respond.

READ: Polk County looking at potentially protecting Lake Wales property for endangered species

When they arrived, authorities noted that a large number of Christmas trees had been set on fire with a container of accelerant. According to officials, the city is reviewing various privately owned security camera feeds to try to identify the responsible party(ies).

The City of Indian Rocks Beach is asking anyone who may have information on the act to provide anonymous information to them at 727-595-2517.