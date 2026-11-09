Inside the $10,000 jobs allowing 3 content creators to explore Pinellas County

The Brief Three travelers landed dream jobs paying $10,000 each to spend 10 days exploring Pinnellas County’s local hot spots. Visit St. Pete-Clearwater selected the trio from more than 17,000 applicants to showcase the local food, art and entertainment. Flights and hotel stays are covered as the winners explore Pinellas County and share their experiences on social media.



Three lucky winners are getting paid $10,000 to vacation in paradise. They beat out more than 17,000 applicants for dream jobs exploring St. Pete-Clearwater.

Tourism campaign winners announced

Big picture view:

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater launched a nationwide search in October for three temporary positions promoting tourism in Pinellas County. The campaign attracted more than 100,000 views on its job posting.

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Applicants submitted videos and social media profiles before finalists were selected through interviews. Each winner receives $10,000 for a 10-day assignment, with airfare and lodging covered.

The three positions focus on different experiences throughout St. Pete-Clearwater, from local restaurants to art and entertainment.

Meet the winning applicants

Chief Flavor Explorer:

Alex P. Taylor, a food content creator from Hartford, Connecticut, is spending 10 days discovering local restaurants and sharing his experiences online. Taylor, who has nearly 30,000 Instagram followers, previously published a cookbook called "Totally Nachrageous," featuring 70 original nacho recipes.

He also appeared on Gordon Ramsay's reality cooking competition "Hell's Kitchen."

Taylor recently visited Parkshore Grill in downtown St. Petersburg, where he sampled dishes and filmed content for his social media accounts. Taylor says being selected from thousands of applicants is an incredible opportunity.

"This is an amazing opportunity," he said. "Again, out of 17,000 people, I feel super special. And to be here representing St. Pete Clearwater, it's a gift."

Chief Sunset Curator:

Michael Artis, an artist from Kansas City, Missouri, will explore local museums, murals, beaches and neighborhoods. Artis, who has more than 100,000 Instagram followers, is known for creating portraits that capture personal stories.

He plans to use his artistic background to highlight the area's culture and scenery.

Chief Vibes Officer:

Erica Ditton, a Seattle-based content creator and marketing professional, will explore local nightlife, live music and entertainment. Ditton has experience organizing group travel experiences and creating social media content.

Her assignment will focus on showcasing the area's social scene and activities for visitors.

Driving business traffic in Pinellas County

Why you should care:

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater hopes the campaign will introduce potential visitors to businesses and attractions they might otherwise overlook. Steve Grimes, the agency's chief marketing officer, says bringing in people from outside the area offers a fresh perspective.

"When we live here we tend to take it for granted," he said. "So we wanted to figure out how do we bring some new blood, how do we bring people from the outside in here, to really experience what beach culture is all about?"

The campaign encourages the winners to document their visits through photos and videos posted to social media.

Content creators' arrival

What's next:

Taylor is the first winner to arrive and is exploring Pinellas County from Nov. 6-15. He says his favorite dish so far was chicken liver ganache at Bin 6 South in St. Petersburg. He also enjoyed the Vietnamese cuisine at La V Vietnamese Fusion.

Taylor plans to visit Dunedin on Wednesday to discover more local restaurants.

Artis is scheduled to arrive Nov. 11 and remain through Nov. 20. Ditton will visit from Nov. 13-22. The tourism agency hopes their experiences will encourage more travelers to explore Pinellas County and support its local businesses.