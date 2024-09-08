Invest 91L 'likely' to become tropical depression this week

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical disturbances as of Sunday morning.

Invest 91L is likely to form into a tropical depression within the next few days as the system moves to the northwest and then north near or along the Gulf Coast of Mexico and Texas through the middle of the week ahead.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Watches could be required for portions of the western Gulf Coast later Sunday or Sunday night.

As of Sunday morning, Invest 91L has an 80% chance of developing in the next two days and a 90% chance of developing in the next week.

READ: Mote Marine documents impacts from Debby on Sarasota Bay

"It's Tuesday into Wednesday where, especially Southeast Texas and the coast of Louisiana, will start to see some tropical impacts," shared FOX 13 News Meteorologist Valerie Mills.

Mills says Florida will be on the outer edge of the system but the brunt of it will hit eastern Texas and Louisiana.

"All along these coastal spots and even heading inland, still some pretty big rain totals are going to be possible," explained Mills.

The NHC is tracking two other areas in the Atlantic.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 92L over the central tropical Atlantic are continuing to show signs of gradual organization.

The NHC says Invest 92L has a 60% chance of developing over the next seven days.

READ: Hillsborough County homeowners concerned next storm will cause more flooding

A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic is also being monitored. It is expected to move very little over the next few days until it potentially interacts with a tropical wave that is forecast to move off the western coast of Africa early this week.

The disturbance located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing over the next week.

FOXWeather.com contributed to this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: