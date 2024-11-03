Invest 97L has high chance of developing into Tropical Storm Rafael as it heads toward Florida

A budding weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is increasingly likely to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The system, dubbed Invest 97L by the NHC, remained a group of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea as of Sunday morning. However, it has an 80% chance of developing in the next two days and a 90% chance over the next week.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form as the system moves northward to northwestward over the central and western Caribbean, according to the NHC. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Invest 97L later Sunday.

"Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible over portions of the adjacent land areas of the western Caribbean, including Jamaica, Hispaniola and Cuba," the NHC said in its latest outlook. "Interests in the western Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system as Tropical Storm Watches or Warnings could be required later today or tonight for portions of the area."

With a subtropical system in the northern Atlantic earning the name Patty on Saturday, should this Caribbean disturbance reach tropical storm strength, the next name on the 2024 Atlantic list is Rafael.

"There is a general consensus in the computer forecast model projections that the system will be at or near tropical storm strength when it reaches the southern Gulf on Wednesday or Thursday," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said. "A dense plume of tropical moisture is forecast to rotate north with the potential storm. This will enhance the flooding threat on the Caribbean islands west of Puerto Rico beginning Monday. Some of the moisture could reach South Florida by midweek."

But Norcross says once the system is in the Gulf, the forecast gets fuzzy with weaker steering currents that add uncertainty to the forecast.



"If the system stays relatively weak, it looks more likely to drift to the west, perhaps toward the Mexican coast," Norcross said. "If it's on the stronger side, however, it could continue north toward some part of the U.S. Gulf Coast."

But the storm may still find hostile atmospheric conditions if it attempts to approach the U.S., with a lot of dry air in the Gulf of Mexico and an unfavorable upper-level wind pattern.

"So, even if possible-Rafael is able to strengthen in the southern Gulf, a significant storm at the coast looks unlikely, based on what we know now," Norcross said, adding if the system ever did reach the coast, on the current schedule, that would happen around next weekend.

"Obviously, we're going to have another week of watching the tropics, though the odds of a significant storm impacting the U.S. appear to be low," he said. "Forecasts for a week from now are always fuzzy, of course, so stay tuned."

Another disturbance near Caribbean Sea may combine with 97L

The NHC is also monitoring an area of low pressure near the northeastern Caribbean Sea, but this system has a low chance of developing over the next couple of days.

"Some heavy tropical downpours will affect the northeastern Caribbean islands for the next couple of days as the system tracks to the west," Norcross said. "(This) week, it will likely be absorbed by the developing disturbance in the Caribbean."

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a low chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. Even if that should happen, however, it wouldn't change the expected weather, Norcross said.

North Atlantic: Subtropical Storm Patty impacts the Azores

In the North Atlantic, Suptropical Storm Patty was tracking across the Azores on Sunday.

Patty had sustained winds of 45 mph and was beginning to move away from the southeastern Azores, the NHC said.

Tropical storm conditions were expected in the Azores through Sunday afternoon, along with rainfall amounts of up to 4 inches by early Monday.

The storm's remnants could eventually reach Portugal and western Spain early this week.

