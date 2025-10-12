Invest 97L could develop into tropical depression
Invest 97L is being monitored as the National Hurricane Center says it could develop into a tropical depression.
It is currently producing thunderstorms off the coast of Africa west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Invest 97L could develop into a tropical depression during the early to middle part of this week.
FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes says it does not appear to be a threat to the United States at this time.
The backstory:
In 2025, 11 named storms have formed.
The next name up would be Lorenzo.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the National Hurricane Center and FOX 13 meteorologists.