Invest 97L could develop into tropical depression

Published  October 12, 2025 5:44pm EDT
Tropical Forecast
Tracking Invest 97L off Africa's coast

FOX 13 meteorologist Valerie Mills shares the latest developments in the tropics as Invest 97L has now formed.

    • The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 97L.
    • It could develop into a tropical depression by the early to middle part of this week.

Invest 97L is being monitored as the National Hurricane Center says it could develop into a tropical depression.

It is currently producing thunderstorms off the coast of Africa west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Invest 97L could develop into a tropical depression during the early to middle part of this week.

FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes says it does not appear to be a threat to the United States at this time.

In 2025, 11 named storms have formed.

The next name up would be Lorenzo.

