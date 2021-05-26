Investigation closes part of 5th Avenue North in St. Petersburg

Pinellas County deputies are investigating whether any excessive force was used after St. Pete police responded to a report of an "erratic" man Wednesday morning.

St. Pete police said they received a call about the man around 5th Avenue North. At one point, he had a "severe medical episode" and was taken to a hospital.

The events leading up to the incident remain under investigation. No other information was provided, but due to an agreement between the police department and sheriff's office, Pinellas County deputies are investigating to see if "excessive force" was used.

Eastbound 5th Avenue North is closed just east of 24th Street North.