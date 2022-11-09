Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

article

Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.

The suspect then came toward the victim, pushed her to the ground and hit her multiple times, investigators said. He then took her cell phone and smashed it on the ground before leaving the gas station.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

TPD said the suspect appeared to be a Black male, approximately 5'4 and 120-130 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, light gray sweatshirt, hunter green pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Tampa police by calling (813) 231-6130 or by downloading the TampaPD app or sending a text to TIP411.