Investigators search for thief that stole money safe, defibrillator from Lake Wales Little League

Police said a thief broke into two concession stands at Lake Wales Little League, and now, they're trying to find them.

The Lake Wales Police Department said this happened between May 5-7. The thief took a safe full of money off the wall – money collected from selling hot dogs and candy.

"The kids have fun every week, evening and weekend," said Patrick Henry of the Lake Wales Little League. "Run around and enjoy life like kids should."

Given it costs under $100 to play a season of 16 games, the Little League depends on concessions for half its revenue, so a loss of even a few hundred dollars really stings.

"It’s a community effort here," said Henry. "The fundraising we do goes right back to baseball and softball."

Lake Wales police have gathered evidence that could have been left behind by the thief. Investigators said the thief also stole a defibrillator worth at least $500 along with the money.

"Anybody that has seen anybody walking around with something to that effect, or even seeing it lay around," said Lt. David Black with LWPD. "Just give us a call."

The league of 600 kids on 47 teams will go on, but not without a lesson in why there’s no "I" in "team."

"It’s about being responsible for your own self," said Henry. "Work hard for your possessions. Don’t go out and take it from somebody else."