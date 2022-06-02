Investigators: Two with Sarasota County ties might have information on decades old Florida cold case

More than five decades have passed since a grizzly crime scene was discovered in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's oldest cold case has been reopened, investigators are looking for the public's help in cracking the case.

Fifty-one years ago, a pair of glasses were found shattered by a bullet. An optometrist matched the prescription to 71-year-old John Deal of Lee County. At the scene, investigators at the time found a bank notice and a hat. There was also a pool of blood found along a desolate Harbor Boulevard in Charlotte County.

Deal's body was never found, but Detective Mike Gandy and CCSO's cold case unit are working to solve the case.

"There's still family out there that would like to have a resolution," said Gandy.

Cold case investigators released a list of people they believe might have information relating to the case:

The individuals aren't necessarily all suspects, according to the sheriff's office.

Andy Naylor: Lee and Charlotte counties Betty Faber, a.k.a Betty Cole, Betty Naylor, Betty Bird: Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties Frank (Sonny Jenkins): Lee County Brenda Jenkins (Ray): Lee County Ted smith: Lee and Charlotte counties Shirlene McMillan Williams: Lee County William Duffy: Charlotte County John Bird: Sarasota County John Faber: Charlotte and Lee counties James Harkcom: Lee County Clarence Whickum: Lee County Larry Lopez: Lee County Ida Mae Pinder Dailey: Lee County John Nelson: Lee County Donald Naylor: Lee and Charlotte counties Robert Naylor: Charlotte County

Two people on the list have ties to Sarasota County: John Bird and Betty Faber.

"That list of names came from the investigation from day one, up until we took over the case," said Gandy.

Investigators said Betty Faber was 27 at the time of the crime and rented a place from Deal. They said he supported her financially at times, but after an argument between the two, she moved out. Her name was also on the bank notice found during the original investigation.

Advances in forensics have helped push the case forward. Investigators have been able to match the blood found at the scene to Deal through DNA from a relative.

"It speaks louder every time that the technology improves and that’s pretty much something that happens almost daily," said Detective Mike Vogel.

Deal's file remains open, as the investigators hope memories from long ago, are remembered.

"We always believe, and it usually comes to fruition that there’s somebody in the community in the public that knows something about this case, we are appealing to come forward," said Detective Kurt Mehl.

If you had contact with any of these people around the time of the crime, or have heard any of them speak about the crime, please contact the CCSO at 941-639-2101.

