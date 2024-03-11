Investigators work to track down suspect in deadly Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - A week after a deadly shooting, detectives are working to identify the person they believe is the shooter.
The Tampa Police Department said Rebecca Couture, 37, was shot and killed on March 4 in the 5700 block of North Nebraska Avenue.
Since the shooting, detectives have been investigating and searching for any information that would lead to the suspect.
RELATED: Woman found dead in Tampa; search on for killer
Monday, investigators released video of a subject who they believe is the homicide suspect who shot Couture.
Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Anyone with information or residential or business camera footage that could help find the suspect is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and reference case number "2024-128876." You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter