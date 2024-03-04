Woman found dead in Tampa; search on for killer

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Nebraska Avenue around 8 a.m. for a report of a dead person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with upper body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives say there is no believed threat to the community.

READ: 2 teenagers injured after being ejected in St. Pete boat crash

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter