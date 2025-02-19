Is the historic Sanchez Y Haya building actually in Ybor City? One city map says no

Cigar company owner Drew Newman and his family is working to restore the old Sanchez Y Haya building near Columbus Avenue and 16th Street. It's named for Ignacio Haya, who, along with Vincente Ybor, brought the first cigar factories to Tampa.

Eventually, there would be nearly 200.

The Newman family now owns the only working cigar factory left. The Haya building is right across the street, and the Newman's are seeking grant money to help restore it to a cigar bar and restaurant, which is what it was for much of the cigar era.

However, they were surprised to learn that neither the Haya building nor the Newman Cigar Factory are in Ybor City, according to one city map.

Lines on a map may not matter much except that millions of dollars are involved. According to one map, the Newman's buildings are squarely in the Ybor City Historical District, but another city map puts them in the East Tampa special taxing district, known as a CRA. Some in East Tampa don't think their taxes should fund restoration of Ybor City landmarks.

"It's not right asking for $5 million from the East Tampa community where it can be better served for a project that the Ybor City CRA," said Aileen Henderson for the East Tampa Citizens Advisory Committee at a recent meeting at City Hall.

Newman agreed.

"It does seem awfully odd for us to be in the Ybor Historic District and in the East Tampa CRA," he said.

Some at the meeting said Tampa leaders have long passed over East Tampa in favor of projects favoring wealthier areas.

"I want to see how you all are going to shove that down our throats," said community activist Connie Burton. "An alcohol and cigar lounge, a bar, a restaurant, and they want $5 million from poor people."

Tampa City Council listened but has not yet taken any action in what could be described as a collision between geography and bureaucracy.

"If the city wanted to adjust the boundaries, I think it would make sense," said Newman. He said work will continue on the Haya building but may have to stop if grant money can't be obtained.

