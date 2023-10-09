Israel war impacting Jewish community in Tampa Bay Area

Local synagogues and Jewish leaders are calling the recent attacks on Israel cruel and unprecedented.

"It was a surprise. It happened almost to the day of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War between Israel and some of the Arab countries over there. It also happened on the Jewish Sabbath and some major Jewish holidays," said Jeffrey Berger, Board President of Tampa Jewish Community Centers & Federation.

He said the Jewish community is feeling a mix of emotions from anger to frustration and "...disappointment and sadness because we know that a lot of innocent people are going to be hurt. Of course, already over 600 Israelis but a number of Palestinians too because Israel is not going to just allow this to happen," he explained.

Berger said he knew of a local group that flew out to the area late last week.

"So far, everyone I've been in contact with is safe. They've spent a lot of time in bomb shelters because as the rockets came over, that was the first thing they had to hunker down in bomb shelters," he said.

One of his friends initially flew out for a wedding.

Local leaders warn about the impacts the Israel War could have in the Tampa Bay Area.

"We know people who have been over for trips for family events. There's one person who I'm aware of who went over for a wedding that was supposed to occur today. Instead of going to the wedding, she attended two funerals," shared Berger.

Rabbi Jeff Zaremsky with Beth-El Shalom St. Petersburg & New Port Richey called the attacks barbaric.

"This is not justified in any way, shape, or form for any reason at all. Israel supplies Hamas with electricity, with water, humanitarian aid and have overall been very, very good to the people there in Gaza," he said.

Both Rabbi Zaremsky and Berger said events like this impact the Jewish community in Tampa Bay Area.

"There are times all too often where anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, also becomes antisemitic. What we have to be concerned about here is whether we're going to see an uptick in antisemitic incidents that have already increased over the last couple of years," Berger shared.

Berger encourages the community to stay on high-alert.

"We're telling our community members, be aware, be vigilant, see something, say something. But at the same time, we're not going to shut down. We're not going to become turtles and shut into our shells," he said.