'It doesn't feel real': Polk County teen killed in jet ski accident on Frostproof lake

Family and friends of the 17-year-old jet skier killed in an accident on Lake Clinch in Frostproof are still processing the loss that they said feels sudden and far too soon.

Polk County investigators said two teens ended up in the water on Sunday after the 17-year-old made an abrupt turn that threw both of them off the jet ski. The 15-year-old passenger was wearing a life jacket, but the teen who died was not.

Authorities used underwater drone to find the 17-year-old's body in the lake after they said he'd been missing for hours.

"Hearing what happened yesterday hurt me so much because he's only 17," said Valerie Rose Mejia Martinez, the sister of 17-year-old Jose Torres, who also goes by Chon.

Pictured: Jose Torres.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the teen was operating a jet ski on Lake Clinch on Sunday with a 15-year-old friend on board. According to investigators, he made an abrupt turn that threw them both pf the jet ski.

The 15-year-old passenger, who was wearing a life jacket, was able to swim to shore. Torres didn't and never resurfaced.

"It doesn't feel real at all. I was like, ‘did this actually happen or am I just dreaming about all of this?’ It doesn't feel real that he's already gone so fast," Martinez said.

Pictured: Jose Torres.

Family members said he was talented at anything he put his mind to and was there for the people he loved most.

"He's a really good person. He was always there for you with care, doing anything if you needed something," Martinez said.

Torres' family said he was taking welding classes at Ridge Technical College in Polk County and that he wanted to be a mixed martial arts fighter.

In a statement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said his thoughts and prayers are with Torres' family, adding "This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives. Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life."