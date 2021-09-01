‘It was not necessary for that to happen’: Pinellas County mother loses son in Afghanistan bombing

The last message Paula Knauss ever got from her son came last Tuesday.

"He sent me a picture of himself with the message that everything is fine. I love you mom," Paula Knauss said.

By Thursday, 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was dead.

"What are the chances that out of 6,000 troops that it'll be your own son?" she shared.

Ryan Knauss was one of 13 American troops killed who were guarding the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as thousands were airlifted during the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Less than a week into his second tour in Afghanistan, he was living the life he dreamed about as a 7-year-old.

"(He) really wanted to defend the helpless," Paula Knauss stated.

RELATED Young dad-to-be was one of 13 US troops killed in Kabul suicide bombing attack

He enlisted even before he was 18.

"Someone sat him down and said tell me why you want to do the armed forces," Paula Knauss explained. "He said 'I don't want to live a normal life,’"

Paula Knauss says the way he died was unacceptable. She understands that war is inherently dangerous, but wonders why there wasn't enough security for those trying to get out, and for those trying to help them do so. How did the US wind up in a place where it was relying on the Taliban?

"For 20 years, we fought and now, at the end, we are going to exit so fast we will cause casualties," she said. "It was not necessary for that to happen."

Now, Paula Knauss' mother is living a nightmare and planning a funeral, for a boy who lived his dream.

"There are so few 23-year-olds in this world who can truly say they would give everything for our country the way he did. And yet thirteen surely showed that."

Paula Knauss hopes to bury her son at Arlington National Cemetery.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app