'It will make us thrive': New Palmetto convention hotel set to open this spring

Eight stories high and providing a breathtaking view of the Manatee River, with 252 rooms, The Marriott Palmetto Resort and Spa is nearing completion.

"This is where we will connect directly to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, their meeting space and ballroom," said Tony DeRusso the managing director.

A 48-million dollar renovation and expansion of the Bradenton Area Convention Center is underway. Combined with the hotel, Manatee County’s Tourism Director Elliot Falcione said it’s bound to have a positive impact on the area.

"Our wheelhouse will be the state association conventions, the annual conventions that will bring about 800 people so we will stand alone on the west coast of Florida based on size and amenities. We will have the biggest convention center of its size from St. Petersburg to Naples," said Falcione.

The goal of the hotel is to provide an elevated experience for not only guests, but the local community.

"We are creating a destination, an entertainment venue, a resort, a spa, a beach club and most importantly connected to the convention center," said Greg Ciaccio the General Manager of the Marriott Palmetto Resort and Spa.

The Marriott is partnering with the community, finding local farms to grow its food and small businesses to work with.

"Our success is really going to trickle down to the community," said Ciaccio.

The hotel and convention center will offer a space lacking in the area.

"It’s very exciting. Palmetto has waited a very long time," said Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover-Bryant.

The hotel and spa is expected to open this spring. Renovations to the convention center will be completed a year later, paving the way for additional development.

"Palmetto we don’t want it to be a drive through, we want it to be an anchor. This hotel will be an anchor. It will make us thrive even more," said Mayor Groover-Bryant.

The new hotel will employee around 250 people.

The Marriott Palmetto will hold a job fair in February to fill those positions.