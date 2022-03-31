‘It’s a new day’: FSS agency takes over foster care system in Pinellas, Pasco counties

The foster care system in Pinellas and Pasco counties is about to undergo a major overhaul and more social workers are needed to get it done.

There’s a new sheriff in town - so to say, when it comes to fixing the foster care system in Pinellas and Pasco Counties.

"It’s a new day and things are going to look a lot different than they did before," said Jen Petion, CEO of Family Support Services Suncoast.

"FSS" is the agency taking over the foster care system which is responsible for the welfare of more than 2,600 children between the two counties.

It has been tasked with cleaning up a mess. In late 2021, Eckerd Connects lost its contract with the state. At the same time Sheriff Bob Gualtieri launched a criminal investigation that accused Eckerd Connects of making children sleep in its office buildings because it had nowhere to put them.

The sheriff says some of the children also went unsupervised, had dirty clothes and not enough food.

Petion says Family Support Services can make the change because they are new and have experience operating in other regions.

"We’ve got a track record of going in and working with our partners to reduce the number of kids in the out-of-home care system," she said.

FSS also has millions of more dollars in its budget, approved by the legislature and is awaiting the governor’s signature.

There’s still a dire need for more social workers, something they are trying to make happen through a series of job fairs.

Learn more about the positions available at https://familysupport.org/.