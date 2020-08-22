It's a sellers market, realtors say

Inventory on homes for sale around the bay area has been low since COVID-19 numbers started to soar in March, leaving few options for buyers searching for their next home

"There's been a huge decrease in the amount of sellers that are out there," said Ron Thompson, a realtor for Keller Williams. "A lot of sellers just don't want to have people coming through their homes, 'who are these people,' I know they're buyers but with a pandemic going on they have to take some precautions."

Realtors say the pandemic has made for a seller's market. The market is competitive because inventory is low. Therefore, buyers are offering more than the asking price. Buyers have to make compromises on their homes because there are not many options.

"This time last year, in July, there were a little over 6,200 homes in Hillsborough County that were on the market, for sale," Thompson said. "Right now we're about 3,700."