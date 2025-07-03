'It's a classic Stand Your Ground case,' trial expected to begin Monday in deadly tow yard shooting

The Brief The attorney for a man charged with second-degree murder argued it's a "Stand your Ground" case. Michael Denn is accused of shooting and killing a man outside his Mulberry tow yard in 2021. Denn's trial is expected to start next week.



The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of his tow yard in Mulberry is expected to start on Monday.

Michael Denn is charged with second-degree murder.

PCSO photo

The backstory:

In 2021, Polk County investigators arrested Denn, after he allegedly shot and killed Juan Barroso.

Investigators say Barroso went to Denn's business, Strapped Towing, to pick up a car that had been impounded.

They say Barroso was asked to wait off the property for his car to be brought out of the impound lot.

Investigators say Barroso then got into an argument with Denn's brother.

When Barroso was in the driver's seat of the car, Denn's brother allegedly started punching him through the window.

Surveillance footage shows Barroso speed off, then quickly turn around and drive back towards the tow yard, ramming Denn's brother with his car.

Related: New video prompts judge to give bond to tow yard owner accused in shooting death

The surveillance video shows Barroso's car fly to a stop, and then he gets out of the car.

Barroso was met by Denn, who fired three shots. Investigators say the third shot hit Barroso in the head.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Denn's attorney said this is a case of self-defense under the "Stand your Ground" law.

"This is, without question, a Stand your Ground case," Denn's attorney Rick Escobar said. "It's a classic Stand your Ground case."

"This alleged victim intentionally running over his brother within 10 feet of his person, his brother flying up in the air, coming down, totally incapacitated, seriously hurt, is a clear indication that this alleged victim was homicidal," Escobar said.

The other side:

At the time of the incident, investigators said the shell casings and positioning of Barroso's body indicated he was running away from Denn.

They say Denn also told them that he never saw Barroso with any weapons.

What's next:

On Thursday, the state and the defense argued several pre-trial motions.

"We're eager to get this before the jury and hopefully prevail with some justice," Escobar said.

Denn's trial is expected to start on Monday.

His attorney says the trial is expected to last the whole week.