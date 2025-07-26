It's dinner and a dough show at this local restaurant

The Brief An Orlando food sensation has made the trip down I-4 to Tampa. The Dough Show is part performance theater and part pastry palace. They are open seven days a week with the promise of freshly made food in a family-friendly environment.



It's in the name, the Dough Show is dinner with a show. The dough in fact, is the show. Think of the pizza-tossing theatrics of the most dramatic eatery and the Dough House bakers do it better.

They slap, twirl, stretch, and spin the dough from creation to preparation for the oven. The customer gets to enjoy the show as the freshly made dough goes into the oven.

Local perspective:

"It's an experience," shared Ihab Mahmoud, the owner, "It's Middle Eastern food, here we do have Egyptian food, Syrian, Jordanian, Lebanese food, Turkish food."

They opened in April and have already attracted attention all over the Tampa Bay area thanks to fresh ingredients and handmade menu items with the twist of the live performance of the bakers creating the new batch of dough right there in front of the customers.

The dough becomes the base of all things wonderful there at the Dough Show, from pastries to pizza.

READ: Founder of '50 Legs' credits Hulk Hogan with growing charity to help amputees

In the pizza realm, they are introducing Tampa Bay to feteer. It's an Egyptian pastry baked like a pizza.

"Egyptian pizza, regular pizza, everyone knows what's pizza," said Mahmoud, "Our feteer is stuffed, it's what's inside very thin dough."

The freshly made and tossed dough is stretched to size and covered with toppings and then covered with a very thin dough layer.

The oven-baked product produces a golden crisp final pizza with a crunchy top and gooey chewy middle with the toppings protected inside.

"It's all our recipe, our quality of food is phenomenal," said Mahmoud.

What's next:

You can visit the Dough Show yourself at 5103 East Fowler Avenue on the south side of the roadway between 51st Street and 52nd Street next to the Pollo Tropical.

They open seven days a week at 11 a.m. and are open until 11 p.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday they stay open until 1 a.m.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube