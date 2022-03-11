‘It’s just a natural instinct’: Law enforcement officers life-saving decisions aren't taught

Over the last few years, at least three Bay Area law enforcement officials have put their cars and themselves in harm’s way to stop wrong-way drivers.

In March 2016, Hillsborough County Deputy John Kotfila, 30, drove his vehicle in between an innocent victim and an oncoming wrong-way driver on the Selmon Expressway.

Five years later, in March 2021, 45-year-old Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen purposely veered his cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver on I-275.

In March 2022, FHP Trooper Toni Shuck's dashcam was rolling when moved into the path an alleged drunk driver heading in the wrong direction and straight for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge packed with thousands of unsuspecting 10K runners. She was hospitalized but survived.

"You go through the what ifs. But I was the last officer, I knew that. I knew it was me. So, if it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who," Trooper Shuck said.

Lt. Alex Thiel is the lead driving instructor for Tampa Police. He says there are some things you can't teach.

"Courage is often a decision the officers who did that didn’t have to make. A decision, it’s just a natural instinct to do that," Lt. Thiel explained.

"Hero, that’s just a title," Trooper Shuck said. "What I did I had to do...I didn’t want to do, but I had to do it," she added.

Three high-profile cases involving three life-altering decisions that saved countless lives.