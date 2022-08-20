‘It’s out of control’: More than 100 marched from the park to the polls to draw attention to raising rents

Dozens of people took to the streets to sound the alarm over the housing crisis and call for changes.

"It's out of control. You know, I've grown up here all my life and I've worked to bring affordable housing here. When you look downtown Tampa with Oncor or West River, but it's not enough," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.

It's why the organization Florida Rising helped organize the event "Housing March from the Park to the Polls" as a way to bring attention to the unjust treatment some people face from landlords, developers and elected officials.

"We have a lot of young people looking for their first house or just trying to pay the rent. And we've got to do more to stand up to the special interest and the price gougers," Castor said.

Upwards of 100 people came together at Cyrus Greene Park in Tampa before marching east down East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library a polling spot.

Marchers were encouraged to cast their ballots for champions supporting housing justice.

"We want to highlight the folks as they go vote in this primary election and get ready to vote in November to really figure out who's on your side," Castor said.

According to a July report from Apartmentslist.com rents in Tampa more than 20 percent over the last year and remain above the U.S. average. Castor hopes Saturday's march can ultimately help change that and encourage people to get to the polls.

"It's very important because it's early voting Saturday and Sunday. If you have a vote by mail ballot on your kitchen table, you better go and turn it in at the local library. You can't put it in the mail anymore," Castor said.