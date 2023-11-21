It's time for the 9th Annual Turkey Gobble runs in Tampa

article

Planning a big meal on Thanksgiving? Here’s one way to burn some calories before you eat anything: the YMCA’s 9th Annual Turkey Gobble runs.

The event benefits Livestrong at the YMCA, a wellness program that offers support, guidance, and personal training to cancer patients and survivors during and after treatment.

Community Health Operations Director at Tampa YMCA, Dawn Kita, joined FOX 13 on Tuesday to discuss this year’s event.

The Turkey Gobble Run kicks off bright and early Thanksgiving morning at Amalie Arena, starting with a Livestrong Graduation at 6:40 a.m.

Following the graduation is the 5K run and walk at 7:00 a.m. and the one-mile run at 7:10 a.m. To register, click here.