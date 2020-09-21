Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County
10
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Gale Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

Jacksonville strip club owners want to lower dancer age to 18

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Florida
Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some Florida strip club owners are lobbying to lower the age limit for dancers from 21 to 18-years-old, calling the current age requirement unconstitutional.

A lawyer representing 13 clubs and four dancers in Jacksonville argued before a federal judge that dancing is a form of expression protected under the First Amendment.

“This is just a ban on speech,” attorney Gary Edinger said.

The city law currently bans dancers under the age of 21 and was passed in an effort to reduce sex trafficking. The measure also requires dancer to have ID city-issued cards.

Related: Elderly Florida couple trapped in attic rescued from flood by firefighter on a jet ski

City attorneys said younger people are more susceptible to the coercion that’s often part of trafficking and argued that 21 is a safer age.

During Friday’s hearing U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan repeatedly asked about the trade-off between personal rights and pubic interests.

“When you start telling adults what they can and can’t do, you’ve got to bring the goods. These are people who can vote, they can go into the service,” the judge said.

The Florida Times-Union reports the parties are also arguing over whether issuing ID cards to the dancers as a kind of work permit could be justified as a legal form of prior restraint on dancers who would otherwise have a right to perform.