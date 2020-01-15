Jogger who was killed in Bayshore crash will be laid to rest Wednesday

article

The funeral for George Gage, a 70-year-old man who was a retired financial trust officer, will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Last week, an intoxicated drive drove off Bayshore Boulevard and onto the sidewalk where Gage was jogging, according to Tampa police. Gage passed away from his injuries.

The driver accused of killing Gage will also face a judge Wednesday morning. The state attorney is trying to ensure that the suspect remains in jail during the court proceedings, including a possible trial.

Police said the suspect’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

The hearing will happen as Gage’s loved ones will gather to celebrate his life at Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

“George always had a smile on his face,” said Bill Josey, a friend of the victim. “He was truly one of those people and they’re pretty rare, who never had a bad word to say about anybody.”

Gage was well-known in the Tampa community, spending his entire business here in the area before returning from Northern Trust in 2015.

The family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to High Risk Hope, an organization that provides support to women and families who experience a high-risk pregnancy – or to a charity of their choice.

