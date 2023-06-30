Expand / Collapse search

Man breaks record for longest run while on fire: 'Human Torch'

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations
8cd5e0f6- article

Jonathan Veros full body burn (Guinness World Records)

HAUBOURDIN, France - A French firefighter and stuntman known as the "human torch" has broken the world record for running the longest distance without oxygen – while on fire.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan Vero was wearing a protective suit when he ran 893 feet while "engulfed in flames." He broke the previous record of 670 feet held by Antony Britton of the UK.

thumbnail_Longest-distance-full-body-burn-run-without-oxygen-2.jpg

Jonathan Vero's full body burn (Guinness World Records)

Vero’s fiery run also broke the world record for the fastest full body burn 100-meter sprint without oxygen. His 17-second time beat the previous record, also held by Britton, by 7.58 seconds.

RELATED: Watch: Grandparents take off (and tumble) in first-of-its-kind race

Full body burn runs are more popular and competitive than one may think, Guinness says – the record has changed hands seven times since 2009.

When Vero’s not busy being a professional firefighter, he works as a professional stuntman.

Longest-distance-full-body-burn-run-without-oxygen-1.jpg

Jonathan Vero's full body burn (Guinness World Records)

He told Guinness he’s "always had a passion for fire," and he’s "never stopped playing with it" since he was a child.

READ MORE: The world's largest cruise ship is almost ready to set sail

The record was broken in Vero’s hometown of Haubourdin, France, on the same tracks he trained on as a kid. 