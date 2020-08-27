Judge lifts stay that kept school-reopening order in effect

article

A Leon County judge has lifted the stay on his earlier ruling that a state mandate to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional.

Judge Charles Dodson on Monday issued a temporary injunction as he sided with the Florida Education Association and the Orange County teachers union in their challenge to a July 6 school-reopening order amid the coronavirus pandemic. But attorneys for Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who issued the order, and Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately filed a notice of appealing Dodson’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal.

Under law, that notice of appeal automatically placed a stay on Dodson’s ruling --- effectively putting it on hold until the Tallahassee-based appeals court can resolve the case.

The FEA on Tuesday asked the judge to lift the stay because it permitted the state to “freely expose students and school staff to pandemic-related health issues.”

In his order Thursday, Judge Dodson agreed.

“Potential irreparable injury will be suffered by hundreds of thousands of school children, many teachers, and the community at large if the temporary order is stayed,” the judge wrote, repeating his belief that local districts should have control over the decision to reopen.

The decision means the state’s order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is not in effect while the state’s appeal continues.

Several Bay Area districts resumed school this week. Hillsborough County, the area's largest district, is scheduled to begin on-campus learning on Monday.

