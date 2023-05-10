Judge loosens drug testing condition for man who served two years in prison for killing woman during foreplay

It's been four years since prosecutors said Andrew Shinault used a loaded gun as a sex toy and killed his girlfriend. He took a plea deal, and now, he's out of prison on probation.

Prosecutors said in May 2019, Shinault was high on meth and decided to use his loaded gun during foreplay with Paloma WIlliams. Prosecutor John Terry said he pointed a gun at her and pull the Trigger.

Pictured: Paloma Williams

"During the course of the foreplay the gun went off, killing Paloma Williams," said Terry. "The defendant admitted to being the one that pulled the trigger that killed her."

In April 2021, Shinault pled guilty to a manslaughter charge in exchange for two years in prison followed by 12 years of probation. Now, fresh out of prison and on probation, Shinault was back in the Tampa courtroom Wednesday.

He asked Tampa Judge Robin Fuson to trim down his drug testing from twice a week, to once a week, but Terry pushed back.

Picutred: Andrew Shinault during a court appearance in Tampa.

"We’re going to object based mostly on the victims' families wishes," Terry said. "This was a very long negotiated plea that eventually came to this and one of the things that was very important to them was a drug screening, the drug evaluation and testing and drug treatment."

Judge Fuson heard arguments and decided to loosen his drug testing conditions, but it came with a stern warning.

"That assures that he doesn’t relapse, because if you relapse it’s going to show up, and you’re going to be back in here, and I’m going to put you back in prison. So I reduced it from twice a week to once a week all right."

Shinault nodded in agreement. "Thank you so much," he replied.

He will still have to serve 12 years of probation.