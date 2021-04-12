Valrico man gets 2 years in prison for killing woman during foreplay

article

Inside a Tampa courtroom, April Williams told the court that her niece, Paloma Williams, should still be alive.

"We will never hear her laugh again. We’ll never hold her in our arms or hug her again," said Williams.

For that, she blames Andrew Shinault.

"You took my nieces life," Williams said as she glared at him.

Now, Shinault is headed to prison.

During a hearing, Shinault took a deal and pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in exchange for two years in prison followed by 12 years of probation.

Hillsborough lead prosecutor John Terry says, in May of 2019, Shinault -- who was high on meth -- decided to use his loaded gun during foreplay with his girlfriend Paloma.

They say he pointed the gun at her more than once.

"During the course of the play, the gun went off, killing Paloma Williams. The defendant admitted to be the one that pulled the trigger that killed her," explained Terry.

Now Shinault says he regrets it.

"I want to tell Paloma‘s family how sorry I really am. I love Paloma very much and I have and I continue to be devastated by this tragedy," he offered.

