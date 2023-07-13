Accused Tampa Bay extremist, terrorist sentenced to 18 years in prison and lifetime of supervised release

Prosecutors called Muhammed Al-Azhari an extremist and a terrorist.

They say he planned a Pulse nightclub style massacre right here in the Tampa Bay Area. But, federal agents stopped him before he could carry out the attack.

This morning, Al-Azhari was in a federal courtroom in Tampa to be formally sentenced.

Muhammed Al-Azhari was accused of plotting a mass shooting in 2020.

Back in March 2020, Al-Azhari was accused of plotting a mass shooting in Tampa Bay in the name of Isis.

Federal prosecutors said they discovered an arsenal of weapons and that he had digital fingerprints on targets around the Bay Area. Defense Attorney, Anthony Rickman reviewed the case for FOX 13.

"The court made it clear he wasn’t just an extremist, he was an extremist and a terrorist," explained Rickman.

The FBI had been tracking him for years when they finally arrested him in 2020. Agents released some of the damning evidence against him that included his text messages that showed the carnage he planned to unleash.

Investigators found Al-Azhari's online messages.

In February 2023, Al-Azhari pled guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the foreign terrorist organization known as Isis. Under the plea deal, the government agreed to a sentence of 18 years in prison. Today, federal Judge Thomas Barber accepted the agreed upon sentence.

During the hearing, the federal prosecutor argued for a life sentence of probation, telling the court, a violent extremist doesn’t change overnight.

"The government made a clear case, this individual is a terrorist and extremist, somebody with the intent to cause mass murder in this country and in our own backyard," said Rickman.

Judge Barber agreed with the government and sentenced him to a lifetime of supervised release calling Al-Azhari "a danger to the United States and its citizens."

"We must be protected from him for life," added Barber.