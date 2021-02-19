Judge to decide if jury will visit school where teacher allegedly molested students

Alex Hull had more than teaching math equations on his mind, according to prosecutor Luis Aguila.

He says the Benito Middle School teacher was looking to fool around with students.

"During the school year, [a student] saw on Alex Hull's phone a picture of him, fully nude, a nude selfie," Agulia said during opening statements.

Prosecutors say in August of 2018, Hull started showing students naked pictures of himself. Aguila says he also bought a sex toy for one student and asked for pictures of her.

But the student, who was 13 years old at the time, testified Friday and told jurors the pictures and toys soon turned physical.

The student says Hull lured her into his classroom and behind a podium.

"It progressed sexually," testified the girl.

The student testified the sex acts happened again in his classroom.

Hull was arrested and charged after a parent of one victim went to the police.

Defense attorney Maria Pavlidis tried to paint the student as a liar who made up the story.

"Our client is truly innocent. He simply did not do this. We believe that what she is saying does not make logical sense," argued Pavlidis.

However, prosecutors say the evidence tells a different story.

The judge will have to decide whether the jury will take a field trip to the middle school to view where the alleged crime occurred.

Hull faces several charges that include lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery.