Judge tosses internet search evidence from upcoming SoHo rape trial

DNA from a glove, cell phone searches, and surveillance video all led detectives to Johnathan Rogers in their search for a SoHo rapist back in 2016. But now, a jury will never hear about one of those pieces of evidence.

A Tampa judge just ruled Rogers' cell phone was searched illegally, without a warrant.

Rogers fought to have it thrown out and a judge agreed.

Back on December 3, 2016, a woman in her 20's was leaving the Green Lemon restaurant on South Howard in Tampa when detectives say Rogers hit over the head and dragged into her own car and kidnapped her.

Reports show the woman was sexually assaulted and robbed.

"The victim was going back to her car where she was violently attacked by the suspect, so much so that she was unconscious, and we know that the suspect then drove off in her car with her," stated Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado.

They say Rogers got away, but it appears he was keeping track of news reports of the crime.

On his cell phone, investigators say they found Google searches for "SoHo kidnapping robbery" and "Orient Road Jail."

A detective testified that he picked up Rogers’ cell phone to put it on "airplane mode." He explained that he disabled the cell phone to keep it from being wiped clean remotely, but when he took those steps, all the searches on Rogers’ phone popped up.

However, a judge said it was done without a proper warrant, which made the search unlawful.

Now prosecutors will have to rely on other evidence to make their case.

The trial is set for next month.