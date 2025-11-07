Judicial system throws legal lifeline to Hillsborough veterans through outreach court

The Brief Dozens of Hillsborough County veterans walked out of court on Friday with a clean slate after attending the ninth annual Veterans Outreach Court. The special court helps low-income veterans resolve legal issues such as fines, fees, and misdemeanor warrants. Since its launch, the program has assisted 287 veterans, waived more than $300,000 in fines and fees, and adjudicated over 1,100 cases.



Dozens of local veterans got a fresh start Friday during Hillsborough County’s ninth annual Veterans Outreach Court, where judges, court staff, and community partners came together to help former service members clear minor legal issues and regain stability in their lives.

What we know:

Veterans Outreach Court provides low-income veterans with an opportunity to resolve active misdemeanor warrants, fines, fees, and ordinance violations in a supportive environment. This year’s event, held ahead of Veterans Day, continued a growing tradition of service.

READ: Volunteers to help improve veteran housing in Tampa

Since its inception, the program has helped 287 veterans, waived $303,491 in fees and fines, and adjudicated 1,139 cases. Hillsborough County is home to nearly 100,000 veterans—the largest veteran population in Florida. Sabella said the court’s mission is to extend gratitude beyond words.

Veterans Court Tampa

"They have honorably served our nation, but some are now struggling to get their lives in order due to minor legal issues," Judge Christopher Sabella said. "With so many veterans living in Hillsborough County, we believe the court must reach out to help these veterans."

For many participants, the event offered not only relief but also hope.

MORE: Retired Navy captain who served in Vietnam finds solace on the water after service: 'It's my therapy'

Army veteran Kenneth Kegler said the program has made a real difference.

"They helped me out tremendously," Kegler said. "It speaks volumes that people actually do care about what we veterans go through on a daily basis."

Judge Daryl Manning, who is one of the judges presiding over Veterans Court and is a veteran himself, said many cases involve individuals facing hardships linked to their military service, including employment struggles, family challenges, and mental health or substance abuse issues.

"Due to their service, some of them have difficulties with employment, difficulties with their family lives," Manning said. "This is our opportunity to put things in action and not just say thank you."

READ: Army veteran hopes to clean every grave at Brooksville Cemetery

What they're saying:

Army veteran Charles Jerkins called the experience, "Awesome, because it helps the vets that had some bad dealings."

Another participant said the message is clear: every veteran deserves a chance to move forward.

"I intend to tell every veteran I know that has a legal problem about this event," Kegler said. "So they can get their life back together."